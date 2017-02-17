Rain spurs flooding, closes roads, cancels flights in Southern California

The long-promised “monster” storm is pounding Southern California, canceling airline flights, closing roads, shuttering resorts and triggering multiple flash flood warnings. Heavy rain from the 150-mile-wide storm soaked Malibu early Friday morning and is spreading through Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino this afternoon, threatening to unleash widespread flooding, the National Weather Service reported.

