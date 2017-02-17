Rain spurs flooding, closes roads, cancels flights in Southern California
The long-promised “monster” storm is pounding Southern California, canceling airline flights, closing roads, shuttering resorts and triggering multiple flash flood warnings. Heavy rain from the 150-mile-wide storm soaked Malibu early Friday morning and is spreading through Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino this afternoon, threatening to unleash widespread flooding, the National Weather Service reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whittier Daily News.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|3 min
|loose cannon
|237,103
|Powerful storm enters California and brings ris...
|2 hr
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|California Wine Events -March 2017
|15 hr
|howefortunate
|1
|The children of illegal aliens (anchor babies) ... (Jan '10)
|Fri
|Now_What-
|7,056
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Thu
|carmino seranni
|63,268
|California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ...
|Wed
|Dangerous Dan
|7
|Erik Swalwell Treasonous Frauding Drug Dealer D...
|Feb 15
|Plots
|1
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC