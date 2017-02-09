Protesters block downtown LA streets ...

Protesters block downtown LA streets after reports of ICE immigration a sweepsa

Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

People gather for vigil in front of the Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown Los Angeles after civil rights groups reported ICE agents had arrested about 100 people in immigration raids throughout Southern California on Thusday, Feb. 9, 2017. About 100 protesters marched in the streets of downtown Los Angeles Thursday evening, blocking streets and disrupting traffic after reports that federal agents had carried out a series of immigration raids across Southern California earlier in the day.

