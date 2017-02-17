Powerful storm pelts California and bring risk of flooding

Chad Adriano fills up sand bags before the weekend storms at the Orange County Fire Authority Station 44 in downtown in Seal Beach, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. Wet weather returned to California on Thursday with the first in a new series of rainstorms moving across the northern half of the state while the south awaited a storm that forecasters said could be the strongest in years if not decades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.