Political Road Map: There's a $368-billion reason why California depends on the federal government
Medicare, a program providing healthcare for older Americans, accounts for almost $1 in every $5 spent by the federal government in California. Medicare, a program providing healthcare for older Americans, accounts for almost $1 in every $5 spent by the federal government in California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|3 min
|Pete
|236,774
|GOP lawmakers face backlash in home districts o...
|50 min
|gwww
|5
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,131
|California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ...
|8 hr
|WasteWater
|77
|Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin...
|13 hr
|Lowesblowes4vr
|5
|Who are you voting for in the California Govern... (Oct '14)
|21 hr
|vegreen
|13
|Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled
|Sat
|Prophet Atlantis
|15
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC