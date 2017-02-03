Police escort congressman after rowdy California town hall

Congressman Tom McClintock, a Republican from California, faced a rowdy crowd at a packed town hall meeting in Northern California, and had to be escorted by police as a crowd followed him shouting, "Shame on you!" Congressman Tom McClintock, a Republican from California, faced a rowdy crowd at a packed town hall meeting in Northern California, and had to be escorted by police as a crowd followed him shouting, "Shame on you!" The American Humane organization says a third-party investigation prompted by leaked video from the set of "A Dog's Purpose" found no animal injuries occurred during the scenes The American Humane organization says a third-party investigation prompted by leaked video from the set of "A Dog's Purpose" found no animal injuries occurred during the scenes Visa holders from seven majority-Muslim countries affected by President Donald Trump's travel ban are hurrying to ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.