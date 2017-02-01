Parole recommended for follower of Charles Manson
This March 12, 2014 file photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Bruce Davis. A state panel on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, recommended parole for Davis, a former follower of cult leader Charles Manson, after California governors blocked four previous recommendations for his release from the California Men's Colony at San Luis Obispo.
