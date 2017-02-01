Parole recommended for follower of Ch...

Parole recommended for follower of Charles Manson

This March 12, 2014 file photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Bruce Davis. A state panel on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, recommended parole for Davis, a former follower of cult leader Charles Manson, after California governors blocked four previous recommendations for his release from the California Men's Colony at San Luis Obispo.

