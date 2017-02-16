Oroville Dam drags Californiaa s $65 ...

Oroville Dam drags Californiaa s $65 billion infrastructure annual price tag into the open

SACRAMENTO >> Shock over the emergency evacuation downriver from the Oroville Dam has given way to serious questions about how California is coping with its aging infrastructure - which the American Society of Civil Engineers says would cost the state a staggering $65 billion per year to fix and maintain after years of neglect. “The idea that we have to evacuate 200,000 residents in this day and age is just a shame,” said Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, pointing to a Bay Area News Group story this week that revealed how state and federal officials in 2005 ignored warnings about the dam's emergency spillway.

Chicago, IL

