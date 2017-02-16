Oroville Dam drags Californiaa s $65 billion infrastructure annual price tag into the open

SACRAMENTO >> Shock over the emergency evacuation downriver from the Oroville Dam has given way to serious questions about how California is coping with its aging infrastructure - which the American Society of Civil Engineers says would cost the state a staggering $65 billion per year to fix and maintain after years of neglect. “The idea that we have to evacuate 200,000 residents in this day and age is just a shame,” said Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, pointing to a Bay Area News Group story this week that revealed how state and federal officials in 2005 ignored warnings about the dam's emergency spillway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.