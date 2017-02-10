Nearly 200,000 remain under evacuatio...

Nearly 200,000 remain under evacuation near California dam

12 hrs ago Read more: WFTV Orlando

Nearly 200,000 people remained under evacuation orders Monday as California authorities try to fix erosion of the emergency spillway at the nation's tallest dam that could unleash uncontrolled flood waters if it fails. About 150 miles northeast of San Francisco, Lake Oroville - one of California's largest man-made lakes - had water levels so high that an emergency spillway was used Saturday for the first time in almost 50 years after its main spillway was damaged during recent heavy rain.

