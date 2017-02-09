Nation's tallest dam, Lake Oroville, damaged amid storms
Eric See, of the California Department of Water Resources, gestures to an aerial photo of the Oroville Dam spillway during a news conference, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Oroville, Calif. Earlier this week, chunks of concrete went flying off the spillway, creating a 200-foot-long, 30-foot deep hole.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|18 min
|District 1
|237,656
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|carmino seranni
|63,176
|California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16)
|1 hr
|ThomasA
|13
|California Scraps John Wayne Day Due To His Rac... (Apr '16)
|18 hr
|ThomasA
|34
|California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra: 'We have ...
|20 hr
|Truth
|6
|Threat Of Losing Obamacare Turns Some Apolitica...
|Thu
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|GD california leaders
|Wed
|Reality Dissolving
|1
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC