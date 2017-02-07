More storms to hit already soaked Northern California

Another storm is expected to move through already soaked Northern California, where rockslides ripped a house in half and shut down highways and bridges, and heavy rain flooded homes and cars. Flooding affected about 1,000 residents in Marin County, where authorities on Tuesday sounded the community emergency siren when heavy rain and high tide started to send roaring Corte Madera Creek over its banks at the town of Kentfield.

