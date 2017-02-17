More rain in store after 5 killed in ...

More rain in store after 5 killed in California storms

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KMIZ

A drenched Northern California will get another round of heavy rainfall through until Tuesday, sparking flooding concerns in the region. In Northern California, storms started overnight Saturday, with 2 to 4 inches of widespread rain expected, CNN meteorologist Allison Chinchar said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 23 min Rogue Scholar 05 237,231
News Threat Of Losing Obamacare Turns Some Apolitica... 3 hr kyman 3
News 24 military medals stolen during California dam... 11 hr Ashley 2
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 11 hr Ashley 63,269
News Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin... 11 hr Ramrod87 12
News California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16) 13 hr Say What 24
News Powerful storm enters California and brings ris... Sat Ronald 2
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,066 • Total comments across all topics: 278,999,323

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC