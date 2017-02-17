Lisa Marie Presley says she's broke a...

Lisa Marie Presley says she's broke after ex asks for money

Lisa Marie Presley describes herself as deeply in debt and just out of a treatment facility in court papers that accuse her estranged fourth husband of having hundreds of inappropriate photographs of children on his computer. Their 8-year-old twin daughters are under the care of California child protective services, according to documents filed this month with California Superior Court in Los Angeles related to husband Michael Lockwood's request for spousal support.

