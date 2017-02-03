Light rain falling on Southern Califo...

Light rain falling on Southern California with more on the way

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Pasadena Star-News

Light rain fell in the Southland today as high surf slammed the coast and strong winds buffeted parts of the region. Only between a tenth of an inch and a half-inch of rain is expected in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, according to a National Weather Service statement, though much more rain is forecast to the north, along California's central coast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Calif. Groundhog Is a Tortoise 19 min L Craig s Hush Pu... 3
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr JRB 236,482
News California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ... 4 hr Geezer 75
News Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled 5 hr discocrisco 13
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 5 hr Into The Night 63,096
go to the march sat 6 hr maybe trump will ... 1
News California Governor Jerry Brown stands up to Tr... Thu Illegal - a way o... 8
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,192 • Total comments across all topics: 278,536,701

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC