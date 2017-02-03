Light rain falling on Southern California with more on the way
Light rain fell in the Southland today as high surf slammed the coast and strong winds buffeted parts of the region. Only between a tenth of an inch and a half-inch of rain is expected in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, according to a National Weather Service statement, though much more rain is forecast to the north, along California's central coast.
