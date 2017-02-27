LA officials: Dona t drop benefits ou...

LA officials: Dona t drop benefits out of fear or confusion

15 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

Some people who receive food, welfare or medical assistance from the government are so confused by the news coming out of Washington they are calling to cancel benefits, a Los Angeles County official said Monday. For the most part, county employees on the other end of the line have persuaded callers to hang tight and not throw away benefits, said Roxana Molina, chief-in-charge for the Bureau of Program Policy in the Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services.

