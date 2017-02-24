Kids could again be arrested for pros...

Kids could again be arrested for prostitution under Southern California assemblyman's bill

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

It earned a "Pants on fire: The statement is not accurate and makes a ridiculous claim" rating from Politifact's Truth-O-Meter, but state Assemblyman Travis Allen, R-Huntington Beach, has stuck to his guns. California legalized child prostitution when it decriminalized child prostitution, he said in December, vowing to repeal a new law that treats kids ensnared in the sex trade as victims rather than as criminals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16) 1 hr Wow 36
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,375
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 4 hr Coffee Party 237,647
News Parents, care providers criticize Inland Region... (Sep '10) 19 hr katy88 23
News California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ... Thu kyman 10
News California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ... Wed Battle Tested 97
News 'California is a nation, not a state': A fringe... Wed koool 6
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,056 • Total comments across all topics: 279,123,504

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC