Kids could again be arrested for prostitution under Southern California assemblyman's bill
It earned a "Pants on fire: The statement is not accurate and makes a ridiculous claim" rating from Politifact's Truth-O-Meter, but state Assemblyman Travis Allen, R-Huntington Beach, has stuck to his guns. California legalized child prostitution when it decriminalized child prostitution, he said in December, vowing to repeal a new law that treats kids ensnared in the sex trade as victims rather than as criminals.
