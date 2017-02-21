Ita s raining, and Southern California is due for more
A weak weather system will trigger light showers in the Los Angeles area today, according to the National Weather Service. Less than a quarter-inch of rain is expected in most areas, according to an NWS statement, and both clouds and precipitation should start to clear out tonight, setting the stage for a bout of dry weather forecast to last through Saturday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 min
|For Adults Only
|237,591
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|11 min
|Rshermr
|63,293
|California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ...
|2 hr
|Battle Tested
|94
|California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16)
|6 hr
|Say What
|28
|California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ...
|10 hr
|USA-1
|8
|Threat Of Losing Obamacare Turns Some Apolitica...
|10 hr
|USA-1
|5
|'California is a nation, not a state': A fringe...
|14 hr
|American777
|1
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC