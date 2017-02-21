Ita s raining, and Southern Californi...

Ita s raining, and Southern California is due for more

A weak weather system will trigger light showers in the Los Angeles area today, according to the National Weather Service. Less than a quarter-inch of rain is expected in most areas, according to an NWS statement, and both clouds and precipitation should start to clear out tonight, setting the stage for a bout of dry weather forecast to last through Saturday afternoon.

