Is there an Oroville-style threat looming in Southern California? Experts say no

The Prado Dam, as seen Monday February 13, 2017, was constructed in the late 1930's into the 40's and sits just northeast of the intersection of the 71 and 91 freeways in Riverside County. While massive, damaged Oroville Dam threatens to disgorge floodwaters, you've got to ask yourself: Do Southern California dams pose a significant threat to people living below them? You can exhale now, the region's water operators said Monday.

