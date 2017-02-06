Iranian Americans feel stuck, confused, afraid of travel ban
Iranian-American supermarket supervisor Alan Tahmasebi voted for Donald Trump last year, hoping a businessman would be more trustworthy than a politician. The 35-year-old now sorely regrets it, seeing the havoc wreaked upon his fellow countrymen - and his family - since the new president issued a temporary travel ban on refugees and citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries, including his former home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|12 min
|Duh
|237,066
|Donald Norcross Election contributions
|59 min
|Tons of Cash
|1
|GOP lawmakers face backlash in home districts o...
|1 hr
|Heartz8077
|32
|Is Rioatmdevices Legit???
|4 hr
|Brando
|4
|Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled
|8 hr
|okiady
|17
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|8 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,147
|Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin...
|12 hr
|ThomasA
|7
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC