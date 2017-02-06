Iranian Americans feel stuck, confused, afraid of travel ban

Iranian-American supermarket supervisor Alan Tahmasebi voted for Donald Trump last year, hoping a businessman would be more trustworthy than a politician. The 35-year-old now sorely regrets it, seeing the havoc wreaked upon his fellow countrymen - and his family - since the new president issued a temporary travel ban on refugees and citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries, including his former home.

