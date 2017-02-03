In air-quality talks, haziest thing may be the facts: Susan Shelley
Suppose it was 1650 and you were accused of being a witch. Would you prefer trial by water or hanging? If you choose trial by water, the people in charge of things will throw you into the nearest lake, river or ocean and wait to see if you sink or float.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.
Comments
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 min
|Rogue Scholar 05
|236,582
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|15 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,120
|California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ...
|4 hr
|Gomer twohats
|76
|Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin...
|4 hr
|just a number
|2
|Calif. Groundhog Is a Tortoise
|8 hr
|Spirit67_
|6
|Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled
|10 hr
|Dudley
|14
|California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ...
|15 hr
|Rick
|2
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC