Impending failure of California dam spillway prompts evacuations
Damage to a spillway on California's Oroville Dam -- which prompted an urgent call for residents downstream to evacuate to higher ground -- may not be as bad as previously thought, the Butte County sheriff said Sunday. "I would rather be safe than sorry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.
Comments
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|11 min
|What a crybaby
|237,833
|California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16)
|8 hr
|Redneck123copeskoal
|21
|Trump Is Suddenly Recognized As The President I...
|9 hr
|Pessimistic1
|2
|Joe Guzzardi: Sacramento Ignores U.S. Citizens,...
|10 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Nearly 200,000 remain under evacuation near Cal...
|10 hr
|Dutch Boy
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|11 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,233
|Recycled wastewater to give Los Angeles County ... (Nov '15)
|15 hr
|Suxie Dixiz
|8
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC