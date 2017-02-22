Hundreds rescued from California floo...

Hundreds rescued from California floodwaters in San Jose

Read more: Manila Bulletin

Rescuers chest-deep in water steered boats full of people, some with babies and pets, on Tuesday from a San Jose neighborhood inundated by water from an overflowing creek. At least 225 residents were taken to dry land and rinsed with soap and water to prevent them from being sickened by floodwaters that had traveled through engine fuel, garbage, debris and over sewer lines, San Jose Fire Capt.

