Hundreds rescued from California floodwaters in San Jose
Rescuers chest-deep in water steered boats full of people, some with babies and pets, on Tuesday from a San Jose neighborhood inundated by water from an overflowing creek. At least 225 residents were taken to dry land and rinsed with soap and water to prevent them from being sickened by floodwaters that had traveled through engine fuel, garbage, debris and over sewer lines, San Jose Fire Capt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Threat Of Losing Obamacare Turns Some Apolitica...
|6 min
|USA-1
|5
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|48 min
|Denzel
|237,544
|California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16)
|2 hr
|ThomasA
|27
|'California is a nation, not a state': A fringe...
|4 hr
|American777
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|7 hr
|Julia
|63,296
|The Latest: Evacuation order remains after leve...
|13 hr
|Grandmother Bee
|1
|Powerful storm enters California and brings ris...
|14 hr
|Now_What-
|5
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC