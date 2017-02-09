How will California battle climate change? A new proposal revs up debate over cap-and-trade program
Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia is working on legislation that could change the direction of California's policies on climate change. Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia is working on legislation that could change the direction of California's policies on climate change.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|11 min
|Dr Guru
|237,509
|California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra: 'We have ...
|1 hr
|Truth
|6
|California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16)
|5 hr
|kirton
|12
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|7 hr
|Donald Trump
|63,167
|California Scraps John Wayne Day Due To His Rac... (Apr '16)
|8 hr
|James
|32
|Threat Of Losing Obamacare Turns Some Apolitica...
|9 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|GD california leaders
|16 hr
|Reality Dissolving
|1
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC