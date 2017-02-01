How California can fight the extreme ...

How California can fight the extreme provocations of Donald Trump

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

LAPD Police Chief Charlie Beck addresses the media in October of 2016. Beck has repeatedly stated that the Los Angeles Police Department has distanced itself from federal immigration policies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 min TRUMPTRUMPTRUMP 235,976
News California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ... 4 min Retribution 16
News Gay marriage (Mar '13) 47 min Jeffery Labrowski 61,396
Women with Hair Problem's 2 hr linda35ny 1
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,051
Election California Proposition 19: the Marijuana Legali... (Oct '10) 21 hr RiccardoFire 16,063
News Tesla's new Powerpack battery storage project i... Tue Solarman 1
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,440 • Total comments across all topics: 278,454,794

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC