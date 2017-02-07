House GOP leaders want more security at town halls

House Speaker Paul Ryan and top House GOP leaders are urging rank-and-file members to increase security after several unruly town hall meetings dominated by Obamacare protests, including one that involved a member needing a police escort. Members were cautioned at a closed-door conference meeting on Tuesday to be aware of organized efforts to disrupt events at home and told them take steps to ensure their own safety and that of their aides.

