House GOP leaders want more security ...

House GOP leaders want more security at town halls

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WFFT-TV Fort Wayne

House Speaker Paul Ryan and top House GOP leaders are urging rank-and-file members to increase security after several unruly town hall meetings dominated by Obamacare protests, including one that involved a member needing a police escort. Members were cautioned at a closed-door conference meeting on Tuesday to be aware of organized efforts to disrupt events at home and told them take steps to ensure their own safety and that of their aides.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFFT-TV Fort Wayne.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 8 min loose cannon 237,288
News California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra: 'We have ... 21 min tomin cali 1
News California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ... 2 hr Cadaverously old ... 4
Donald Norcross Election contributions 2 hr Faye Gibson 2
Keddie Murders (Mar '13) 2 hr moi 18
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 5 hr Drip403 63,159
News Doctor Removes 130-Pound Tumor From Mississippi... 8 hr Rick Perry s Closet 3
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Gunman
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Kanye West
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,782 • Total comments across all topics: 278,665,390

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC