'Hot felon' Jeremy Meeks has made his New York Fashion Week debut
The model best known as the "hot felon" swapped prison corridors for the catwalk as he made his debut at New York Fashion Week. Jeremy Meeks' mugshot went viral in 2014 after he was arrested for possession of firearms and criminal street gang activity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Larry
|63,258
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|3 hr
|INFOWARS
|237,963
|Joe Guzzardi: Sacramento Ignores U.S. Citizens,...
|8 hr
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|4
|California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16)
|19 hr
|ThomasA
|22
|Recycled wastewater to give Los Angeles County ... (Nov '15)
|21 hr
|Ronald
|9
|Need Urgent Financial assistance or Loan? Conta... (Jun '13)
|Tue
|Joe
|28
|Trump Is Suddenly Recognized As The President I...
|Mon
|Pessimistic1
|2
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC