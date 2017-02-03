Heroin use fuels surge of ER visits a...

Heroin use fuels surge of ER visits among California millennials

California's millennials continue to flood hospital emergency departments because of heroin, a trend that has increased steadily statewide and in Los Angeles and Orange counties over the past five years, according to the latest figures. The state data released last week show that in the first three months of 2016, 412 adults age 20 to 29 went to emergency departments due to heroin.

