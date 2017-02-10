Head of Homeland Security tours Mexic...

Head of Homeland Security tours Mexican border, says he can't define a sanctuary city

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: OregonLive.com

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly told law enforcement officials on a tour of nation's border with Mexico Friday that he couldn't define a sanctuary city, which President Donald Trump has targeted for withdrawal of federal funding for refusing to cooperate with immigration authorities. Trump's executive order on immigration last month says a "sanctuary jurisdiction" defies federal law by shielding people in the country illegally and that they have caused "immeasurable harm to the American people and to the very fabric of our Republic."

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 4 min WelbyMD 237,931
News Adam Robinson: British man 'had sex with girl, ... (Dec '12) 2 hr BlehTheNeko 34
News Pope Francis 2 hr Wildchild 1
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Well Well 63,192
News Get ready to start hearing this new Northern Ca... 3 hr Californey 1
News California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16) 4 hr ThomasA 20
News Maxine Waters: 'The tea party can go straight t... (Aug '11) 4 hr RustyS 15
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,540 • Total comments across all topics: 278,764,931

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC