Get ready to start hearing this new Northern California area code
As of Aug. 2, there were 53 usable prefixes -- the first three numbers after the area code -- remaining in the 916 area code, which is projected to run out of prefixes in the first quarter of 2018, the CPUC said. As of Aug. 2, there were 53 usable prefixes -- the first three numbers after the area code -- remaining in the 916 area code, which is projected to run out of prefixes in the first quarter of 2018, the CPUC The new number for the area code that will take over for 916 in the Sacramento region has been announced: 279.
