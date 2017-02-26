GeoQuiz: Arson, politics - and a gold...

GeoQuiz: Arson, politics - and a gold Bonanza

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

We suspect that in 19th century California, the term "opera house" did not carry the same meaning it does today. But the historic Opera Hall in Sonora's historic downtown bears its title proudly - despite its decades as an an automotive garage and dealership.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr District 1 237,815
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 5 hr Mothra 63,400
News California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ... 7 hr Oklady 13
News California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16) 7 hr ThomasA 50
Election Who are you voting for in the California Govern... (Oct '14) Fri Well Well 15
News Parents, care providers criticize Inland Region... (Sep '10) Feb 24 katy88 23
News California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ... Feb 22 Battle Tested 97
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,431 • Total comments across all topics: 279,175,610

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC