Energy experts: California gas prices could take a big jump
With OPEC nations cutting oil production and California's pricey spring-summer blend of gasoline due to make its seasonal debut April 1, prices will jump between now and Memorial Day - maybe by as much as 80 cents a gallon, energy experts predict. "You've been warned," GasBuddy.com analyst Allison Mac said.
