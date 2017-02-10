Denzel Washington: Meryl Streep should be the Oscar statue

Denzel Washington says The Academy should re-design the Oscar statuette to look like Meryl Streep - in recognition of her success at the ceremony. The 62-year-old Hollywood star's film 'Fences' is up for four Oscars at the upcoming event, with him being in the running for Best Director and Best Actor for the drama - which was written by the late August Wilson and is based on his Pulitzer Prize-winning play of the same name.

