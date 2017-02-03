David Cameron channels inner Terminator, vowing 'I'll be back' in Snapchat video with Arnie
David Cameron promised he will "be back" as he channelled Arnold Schwarzenegger's Terminator in a video with the Hollywood star. The pair appeared together in a Snapchat video posted on the actor's account on Friday captioned "with my great friend David Cameron".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 min
|Paris
|63,106
|Calif. Groundhog Is a Tortoise
|19 min
|Parden Pard
|4
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|26 min
|Coffee Party
|236,516
|Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled
|1 hr
|Dudley
|14
|California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ...
|5 hr
|Rick
|2
|California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ...
|12 hr
|Geezer
|75
|go to the march sat
|14 hr
|maybe trump will ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC