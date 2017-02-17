Dangerous flooding likely as powerful storm barrels into Northern California - Mon, 20 Feb 2017 PST
Large swaths of Northern California were on high alert for flooding Monday as a powerful new storm dumped large amounts of rain on an already saturated region where levees, dams and other waterways are already under major stress. Officials said residents should be prepared to evacuate at a moment's notice and should be packed and ready to head to higher ground.
