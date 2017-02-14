Dam evacuees relieved but frustrated as they head home

Catalina Rosales, from left, her daughter Kelly, 3, and husband Armando, of Gridley, Calif., leave a shelter after a mandatory evacuation was lifted Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in Chico, Calif. Authorities lifted an evacuation order Tuesday for thousands of California residents who live below the nation's tallest dam after declaring that the risk of catastrophic collapse of a damaged spillway had been significantly reduced.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.