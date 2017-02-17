Creeks, rivers top banks after latest...

Creeks, rivers top banks after latest California storm

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Creeks and rivers topped their banks, hundreds of homes were evacuated and several thousand people found themselves trapped in a rural hamlet as Northern California emerged Tuesday from yet another winter storm. The atmospheric river of moisture that has saturated drought-parched ground with a series of drenching storms in recent weeks returned with a vengeance to the north on Monday after briefly focusing its fury on Southern California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 10 min Julia 237,426
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 38 min Julia 63,277
News The Latest: Evacuation order remains after leve... 3 hr Grandmother Bee 1
News Powerful storm enters California and brings ris... 4 hr Now_What- 5
News California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ... 14 hr Battle Tested 92
News Pope Francis 15 hr USA-1 2
News California braces for a new round of storms 20 hr Waco1910 2
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,314 • Total comments across all topics: 279,043,005

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC