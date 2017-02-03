Could California go it alone on Obama...

Could California go it alone on Obamacare?

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

That's a question lawmakers might be asking residents in the months to come as President Donald Trump and the Republican Congress scurry to repeal the Affordable Care Act and scramble for a plan to replace it. One GOP-generated proposal would allow individual states to keep Obamacare-style health insurance - for a price.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 34 min liittIe t 236,808
News Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin... 56 min Waikiki slashers 6
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Into The Night 63,137
News GOP lawmakers face backlash in home districts o... 2 hr davy 7
News Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled 3 hr Dudley 16
News California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ... 12 hr WasteWater 77
Election Who are you voting for in the California Govern... (Oct '14) Sat vegreen 13
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,288 • Total comments across all topics: 278,594,933

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC