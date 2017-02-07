Coalition calls for end to California...

Coalition calls for end to California drought emergency

Read more: KCRA-TV Sacramento

A coalition of state and local leaders is pressing California to lift restrictions on urban water use after the wettest winter for years. Water regulators in Sacramento on Wednesday will decide on a recommendation to extend the drought rules, uncertain if rain and snow will continue through spring.

