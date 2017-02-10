California's 'unending' statewide drought has ended for now
A year ago, news outlets warned drier conditions brought on by global warming would make California's six-year drought "permanent." But one weekend of intense storms dumped 350 billion gallons of water into California reservoirs, effectively ending the statewide drought.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|10 min
|Jacques in Ottawa
|237,973
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|19 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,195
|Adam Robinson: British man 'had sex with girl, ... (Dec '12)
|8 hr
|BlehTheNeko
|34
|Pope Francis
|9 hr
|Wildchild
|1
|Get ready to start hearing this new Northern Ca...
|9 hr
|Californey
|1
|California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16)
|10 hr
|ThomasA
|20
|Maxine Waters: 'The tea party can go straight t... (Aug '11)
|11 hr
|RustyS
|15
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC