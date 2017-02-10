California's 'unending' statewide dro...

California's 'unending' statewide drought has ended for now

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

A year ago, news outlets warned drier conditions brought on by global warming would make California's six-year drought "permanent." But one weekend of intense storms dumped 350 billion gallons of water into California reservoirs, effectively ending the statewide drought.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 10 min Jacques in Ottawa 237,973
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 19 min Patriot AKA Bozo 63,195
News Adam Robinson: British man 'had sex with girl, ... (Dec '12) 8 hr BlehTheNeko 34
News Pope Francis 9 hr Wildchild 1
News Get ready to start hearing this new Northern Ca... 9 hr Californey 1
News California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16) 10 hr ThomasA 20
News Maxine Waters: 'The tea party can go straight t... (Aug '11) 11 hr RustyS 15
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,942 • Total comments across all topics: 278,773,766

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC