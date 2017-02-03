Californiaa s climate policy depends ...

Californiaa s climate policy depends on federal waivers a " what if Trump doesna t grant them?

California officials have discerned a chilling signal that the Trump administration may be willing to halt the state's unique authority to impose its own vehicle emission rules - a move that could undercut its pioneering effort to battle climate change. The threat arose during the confirmation hearing for Scott Pruitt, Trump's choice to head the Environmental Protection Agency.

