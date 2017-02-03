California sex offender is sentenced to death
A California sex offender was sentenced to death on Friday for kidnapping and murdering four women during a six-month span in Orange County. Steven Dean Gordon, who was convicted last year of killing the women in 2013 and 2014, was sentenced in Superior Court in Santa Ana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Comments
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 min
|Fed - Up With The BS
|236,489
|California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ...
|25 min
|Rick
|2
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|58 min
|Paris
|63,097
|Calif. Groundhog Is a Tortoise
|2 hr
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|3
|California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ...
|6 hr
|Geezer
|75
|Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled
|7 hr
|discocrisco
|13
|go to the march sat
|9 hr
|maybe trump will ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC