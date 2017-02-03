California sex offender is sentenced ...

California sex offender is sentenced to death

A California sex offender was sentenced to death on Friday for kidnapping and murdering four women during a six-month span in Orange County. Steven Dean Gordon, who was convicted last year of killing the women in 2013 and 2014, was sentenced in Superior Court in Santa Ana.

