California seniors increasingly land in ER after falls

13 hrs ago Read more: Pasadena Star-News

The number of California seniors who land in emergency rooms after falling has risen sharply in recent years, as their population grows and they live longer with more chronic illnesses often requiring an array of medications. The number of visits to California emergency rooms by people over 65 who fell surged 38 percent from 167,785 in 2010 to 232,146 in 2015, according to data from the state's Office of Statewide Health Planning and Development.

