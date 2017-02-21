California senator removed after crit...

California senator removed after criticizing late lawmaker

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Darien News-Review

In this May 26, 2016 file photo Sen. Janet Nguyen, R-Fountain Grove, speaks in Sacramento, Calif. Nguyen was removed from the Senate floor Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, after refusing to stop delivering a speech criticizing former Sen. Tom Hayden for his anti-war activism in Vietnam.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 40 min Dr Guru 237,711
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 hr Julia 63,346
News California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ... 7 hr kyman 10
News California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16) 12 hr ThomasA 29
News California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ... Wed Battle Tested 97
News 'California is a nation, not a state': A fringe... Wed koool 6
News Threat Of Losing Obamacare Turns Some Apolitica... Tue USA-1 5
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,398 • Total comments across all topics: 279,103,713

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC