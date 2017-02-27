California Senate's removal of lawmak...

California Senate's removal of lawmaker to be investigated

Read more: The Miami Herald

California's Senate leader said Monday that he takes full responsibility after a senator was removed from the chamber last week - a stunning and extraordinarily unusual move that raised questions about the Legislature's commitment to free speech. Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon said the incident was not one of the Senate's finest moments and will be investigated by the Rules Committee.

