California renews push to promote environmental literacy in schools
In Clinton Huey's 6th-grade science class at Bancroft Middle School in San Leandro just south of Oakland, students have made their own carbon dioxide, measured the acid content of car exhaust, created greenhouse gas models from plastic bottles, charted sea-level rise since 700 A.D. and built wind generators – all in a quest to understand climate change. “To me, this is the single biggest issue facing humanity,” Huey said, referring to climate change.
