California regulators eye whether to keep water-saving rules
Rachel Turner uses a kayak to access her flooded home Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Felton, Calif. Flash flood watches are in place for parts of Northern California down through the Central Coast as heavy rains swamp roads and threaten to overtop rivers and creeks.
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|3 hr
|tuffet
|237,460
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Into The Night
|63,166
|California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16)
|6 hr
|Timw0016
|11
|GD california leaders
|6 hr
|Reality Dissolving
|1
|California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra: 'We have ...
|7 hr
|Eleanor
|5
|Political Earthquake In California Gay Conserva...
|9 hr
|Brynda
|7
|California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ...
|10 hr
|John C
|78
