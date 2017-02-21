California nurses rally for bill on first state-run single payer health plan

Hundreds of California nurses and other community activists are rallying Wednesday in favor of a bill that could make the state the first to successfully launch a single-payer healthcare system. The groups see this as a chance for large state of California to show how a single-payer system can work and the necessity of providing universal health care coverage, according to Bonnie Castillo, the RN Response Network director at National Nurses United.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 1560 KNZR.