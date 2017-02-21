California man pleads guilty in cover up of 1994 murder
The brother of a man convicted in the 1994 stabbing death of a California college student has pleaded guilty to helping cover up the crime. KABC-TV reports Armando Lopez was sentenced Friday to a year of probation after entering a guilty plea to dissuading a witness.
