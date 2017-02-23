California lawmakers announce bills to protect environment
Democratic lawmakers in California on Thursday announced their first attempt to protect the state's wide-ranging environmental regulations from potential interference by President Donald Trump's administration. Concerned that California's aggressive attempts to combat climate change and fight Los Angeles smog, among others, may be under threat, a group of Senate Democrats introduced three measures seeking to shore up the state's own environmental laws.
