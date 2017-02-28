California killer Stevie Lamar Fields dies on death row
Condemned killer Stevie Lamar Fields, 60, was pronounced dead Tuesday on San Quentin State Prison's death row, the California Department of Corrections reported. The cause of death is unknown, and an autopsy will be conducted, the agency's press release said.
