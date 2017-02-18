"California is a nation, not a state": A fringe movement wants a break from the U.S.

"California is a nation, not a state"...

About 15 people huddled in a luxury apartment building, munching on danishes as they plotted out their plan to have California secede from the United States. "I pledge allegiance, to the flag, of an independent California," Geoff Lewis said as he stood in a glass-walled conference room adorned with California's grizzly-bear flag and a sign reading "California is a nation, not a state."

